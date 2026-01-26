THE powers that be seem intent on disrupting the sporting calendar with some truly woeful weather, leaving many with empty weekends and sunshine envy.
Here’s to hoping that February will be the end of this pattern and if that is the case, here are some of the standout fixtures taking place near you, in the worlds of football and rugby.
FOOTBALL
Ivybridge Town have a heap of home games on the horizon as they look to work their way into the top 10 of the Western League.
Ben Washam and Brad Gargett’s team have three solid sides coming to Erme Valley, starting with a midweek matchup against Helston Athletic on Tuesday, February 10.
Then, Dan Hart’s St Blazey come to town on Saturday 21 and to round out the month, high-flyers Paulton Rovers make the trip to Ivybridge on the 28th.
On the other hand, in the SW Peninsula League East, Stoke Gabriel TP currently have a quiet month pencilled in with visits to struggling duo Axminster Town and Bishops Lydeard the extent of their action.
Up and down the South Devon Football League, several cup draws have been made with ties to take place on either Feb 7 or 14, depending on pitch availability.
RUGBY
Moving into the rugby sphere and whilst Saturday, February 7, might be a quiet day, the following weekend more than makes up for it.
Kingsbridge RFC 1st XV are away for the whole month but don’t have to travel too far on Valentine’s Day as they visit Newton Abbot at Rackerhayes.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge are at home against Penzance & Newlyn and Dartmouth will be welcoming Old Plymothian & Mannamedian.
A local clash follows on Saturday 21 as Totnes make the short trip to face Kingsbridge 2nd XV.
Finally, on the 28th, Salcombe and Totnes host Plympton Victoria and Torquay Athletic 2nd XV respectively whereas Dartmouth are on the road against Ivybridge 2nd XV.
