Ivybridge Town 1, Newquay 7
A PROMISING start with an early goal turned into an evening as dismal as the weather as Ivybridge Town suffered a 7-1 home defeat against Newquay in the Jewson Western League at a rain-swept Erme Valley on Wednesday, September 17, reports Graham Hambly.
A bright opening period saw Ivybridge take a ninth-minute lead when Kaycee Ogwu struck at close range to round off a well-worked attacking move.
But Newquay hit back to equalise two minutes later with Jack Bray-Evans heading home a left-wing corner.
Worse was to follow as Newquay grabbed two goals in four minutes with a double from Louis Price in the 20th and 24th minutes to take a 3-1 interval lead.
The second half saw Newquay continue to adapt more successfully to the wet conditions with four more goals from Tom Shepherd (51st min), Rhys Simmonds (59th min), Bray-Evans with his second of the evening (69th min) and Simmonds completed the scoring, also with his second goal of the game, in the 82nd minute.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett admitted that after the opening period his team were outplayed in the maturity, game management, and character departments.
He said: “For the first 15 minutes, it was the best bit of football we have seen all season but then they equalised from a cheap set piece. It was one of those nights for us and we can’t let one of those nights visit us again this season.
“We have had conversations with the team. We will address things and move forward.”
Ivybridge travel to Teignmouth on Saturday, September 20 in the second round qualifying of the FA Vase and Gargett will be looking for a quick reaction following Wednesday’s defeat, saying: “Our away form has been excellent this season. Our performances have been superb away from home.”
