STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police took to social media on Monday, September 15 to announce an unfortunate injury update.
Their statement read as follows: “Everyone at SG & TP are gutted to announce that Tom Burt sustained a long-term injury during our away league fixture at Newton Spurs.
“Burty will need surgery on a collar bone injury which means our first team could be without him for around 6 months.
“It goes without saying that he has the support of everyone at the club and we wish him all the very best in his recovery.
“We look forward to having you back fighting fit.”
As mentioned in the statement, the former Bovey Tracey AFC forward was unable to finish the game against Spurs at The Rec following a heavy but clean tackle from Brad Crocombe.
This is a blow for Matt Hayden and Sam Biscoe but the silver lining is that it presents an opportunity for others to step up and impress.
