AN equaliser scored deep into stoppage time denied Ivybridge Town an away victory in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, September 13, reports Graham Hambly.
Ivybridge produced an excellent second-half performance after struggling in the first 45 minutes in South Gloucestershire.
They went behind to an opening goal from Oldland Abbotonians in the 28th minute and were indebted to goalkeeper Jason Peters for a great save to restrict the home side to a 1-0 interval lead.
A half-time pep talk from Ivybridge joint managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett had the desired effect and Ryan Smith equalised from the penalty spot in the 55th minute following a foul on Cameron Patterson.
Dan Tate deservedly gave Ivybridge the lead with his sixth goal of the season in the 70th minute after a good run by substitute Jamie Simmonds.
Ivybridge could have added a further goal, but Kai Burrell missed with a great chance, which proved costly when Oldland rescued a point with a goal seven minutes into added time.
Washam admitted that seeing two points slip away at that stage felt like a loss but, on a brighter note, commented: “It was a good point for us and keeps our record going of not losing away since being beaten at Clevedon.”
Ivybridge lost their away league match against leaders Clevedon on August 9 and since then, have had three wins and a draw on their travels in addition to a 7-0 victory at St Austell in their first away fixture.
Those 13 points from six away games mean Ivybridge are only four points adrift of a top-five play-off position at the time of writing.
Washam admitted his side had a poor first half at Oldland but added: “In the second half we came out and played a lot better. The lads dug deep in a match which saw Oldland have seven bookings while we only had two.”
Ivybridge will now be looking for their first home win of the season when Newquay visit Erme Valley on Wednesdy 17.
Washam and Gargett will be familiar with the Cornish side as they were rivals in the South West Peninsula League last season when the Ivybridge management duo were in charge at Dobwalls, who finished third in the West Division while Newquay were promoted as champions.
“It will be a well-contested game and hopefully we can come out on the right side,” said Washam.
On Saturday 20, Ivybridge take a break from league action when they visit Teignmouth AFC in the second round qualifying of the FA Vase and will be looking to progress into the first round proper of the competition.
Back at Erme Valley, Ivybridge Town 2nd XI made it two wins from two in the South Devon Football League Division Two.
After a difficult year in Division One, they look ready to bounce back and have gone about it the right way thus far.
On this occasion, the late drama worked in favour of the Ivies, beating Paignton Saints 2nd XI 2-1 after striking in the dying stages of the fixture.
Darren Jinks and Travis Newton scored the goals as they dispatched a second Paignton-based side of the campaign already.
Next up is a South Hams derby as East Allington 2nd XI make the short journey over to Ivybridge on Saturday 20.
Photography courtesy of Iain Mellis.
