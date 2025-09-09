IVYBRIDGE got off the mark in South West Two with a narrow 35-34 win over visiting Winscombe.
The game was every bit as close as the scoreline suggests with the Bridge grateful for a 79th-minute penalty shunt from Harry Newman-Wild for putting them ahead.
Ivybridge totted up three tries in the first half through Owen Garner (2) and Joe Owen. Newman-Wild popped over two conversions.
A Newman-Wild penalty, and a penalty try, were all Ivybridge could add in the first 30 minutes of the second half. That was enough for a 29-24 lead going into what became a frantic final 10.
Winscombe levelled with a try on 73 minutes. The conversion put them 29-24 up, but not for long!
Newman-Wild, whose dad Dan and grandad Paul are former Ivybridge first teamers, kicked the Bridge back in front within a minute.
The Combe responded with a Sam Dearsley shunt that gave them a 34-32 lead with four minutes to go. Newman-Wild nudged it back the Bridge’s way just in time.
Steve Atkinson, the new coach at Cross-in-Hand, said there is plenty of work to do to keep results coming.
“I didn’t feel like we were fully firing, which is good,” said Atkinson. “I think we definitely have more to come.
“Since I have been involved with the seniors, we have probably only had one or two like that where we have come out on the right side.
“I’m really happy with it and I’m really happy for the young lads. That was probably one of the toughest games of the season for them. Now they know what it is about.”
Ivybridge are away to North Petherton this Saturday.
Elsewhere, their 2nd XV, the Vandals, dipped to a 33-21 home defeat against Topsham 2nd XV in their first game back in Devon One following promotion.
