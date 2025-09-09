THURLESTONE
THURLESTONE ladies’ Closed Meeting was held on Wednesday in very windy weather.
This is a medal competition and no lady may win two prizes unless the second is the Cooper Putter. The trophies are for the best scratch scores and handicap scores in Division One and Two and also the Veterans’ and Venerable Veterans’ categories.
The ladies played for nine cups and trophies, and the trophies were given out at the presentation afterwards by vice-captain Heather Spencer. 22 ladies competed this year.
Jennifer Roberts won the Marshall Salver, Katherine Lawrence the Marshall Trophy, Tess Brownill the Montgomery Rose Bowl and Shona Wilson the Bronze Bowl.
Margaret Ryan won the MacKenzie Vets Rose Bowl, Pam Adams the Pearl Rowland Trophy, Tricia Swindell the Venerable Vets Trophy gross, Liz Sharman the Venerable Vets Trophy nett and Jennifer Roberts the Cooper Putter.
Thurlestone hosted the Seniors Open on Friday and 95 seniors from golf clubs all over Devon and Cornwall took part. The Senior champion of the 65 years and Under was Roger Carpenter from Stover Golf Club with 42 points. The winner of the 70 + category was John Chapman of Churston Golf Club with 42 points. There were 16 birdie twos scored.
On Saturday, 65 pairs took part in the Canada Cup Competition which is a pairs aggregate Stableford. The winners were Alex Cole and Zack Rosen and with 73 points, from Andy Lucas and Chris Osment.
DARTMOUTH
Heavy rain forced the cancellation of all midweek competitions at Dartmouth, so it was a huge relief when the sun shone for the Joint Captains’ Charity Day on Saturday in aid of the Devon Air Ambulance.
There was plenty to think about before play even started - how many tees were in the jar and how many balls were going to be lost during play were some of the early questions.
To make it a fun day, Mulligans were allowed - one on each nine - but some were lost because they were forgotten and some that were taken were worse than the original shot. Very frustrating.
Saving the best until last, lovely trainee PGA Pro Matt Handley was waiting on the 18th tee to challenge players to get nearer the pin than him and very few succeeded. His shot of the day came when one of the ladies challenged him to use the same club as she did, which meant switching from his pitching wedge to her driver. Without hesitation, he took the club and promptly used it to chip to within a few feet of the pin - cue a round of applause!
Many congratulations to the many winners.
Men- Steve Blackie 44pts, Nigel Osborne 41pts, John Gratton 39pts, Mark Whitworth 38pts.
Nearest the pin 18th - Mike Whitelaw
Longest Drive 14th - Edd Mitchell
Ladies- Jodie Kenyon 38pts, Tina Scanlan 35pts, SJ Chick 35pts, Marilyn Lucas 32pts.
Nearest the pin fifth - Jan Cousins
Longest Drive 16th - Chris Aresti
Graham Burton, SJ Chick, Gordon Kidd and Mike Whitelaw scored twos.
In the first guess of the day, Clive Meredith was spot on with his guess of 119 lost balls, with Dave Nicholls a couple of minutes behind, just two out with his guess of 198 tees (there were 196).
At the close of play, the captains had many thanks for all those who had supported the day, from the players to the pro, from the sponsors to everyone else. With all this support, £2,190 was added to the Devon Air Ambulance charity fund.
Finally, many congratulations to Dave Nicholls and his Dartmoor League team. Despite a 4.5-0.5 reverse at Okehampton, the most difficult venue for away teams, and playing in horrendous conditions, the team guaranteed successive promotions having gone up from League Three last year.
With one match remaining, the team are just half a point behind Okehampton, which can be made up as both teams need to play at Boringdon Park. Dartmouth play there on September 21- please go along and support the team if you can.
BIGBURY
Whilst the weather has been interrupting golf at Bigbury, high scores have still been recorded and handicaps continue to tumble.
A men’s mid-week Stableford towards the end of August had a very large entry of 86 players. The Division One winner was Mike Parker with a score of 40 points, second was Charlie Thomson (38pts) and in third, Jon Wiley (37).
bagged himself a pair of the seven twos recorded on the day on the third and fifth holes. Ashley Cummin, Charlie Thomson and Colin Ormston also recorded birdies on the third, while Rob Miles kept Jon company with his two on hole five. Bagging himself a birdie on the 17th hole was Ian Ormston.
The Division Two winner with a score of 39 was Paul Whittem.
There was a three-way tie on 38 points, Richard Hendey in second, Gerry Kendrick third and Derek May fourth via countback.
In accordance with tradition, on the second Saturday of August, the lady vets' vase competitions were played. The winner of the vets vase and continuing her purple patch was a very pleased Dot Kenneth, although it took a count-back to decide her win. The winner of the VVVV was an equally pleased Jan Lucas.
Winning the Division One Stableford competition was Linda Hanbury with a score of 39 points. Only one point behind her was Helen Dinsdale and again, only one point less in third place was Lynn Parker.
Division Two was won by Jill Porter with a terrific score of 44 points. Dot Kenneth was then second and Maggie Sutton in third.
There was only one birdie two bagged during the ladies competition and congratulations to Helen Dinsdale with her birdie recorded on the St. Austell Brewery Trophy Competition prize for the 10th hole.
All the men’s and ladies' competition winners recorded handicap reducing scores in these two competitions.
