Saving the best until last, lovely trainee PGA Pro Matt Handley was waiting on the 18th tee to challenge players to get nearer the pin than him and very few succeeded. His shot of the day came when one of the ladies challenged him to use the same club as she did, which meant switching from his pitching wedge to her driver. Without hesitation, he took the club and promptly used it to chip to within a few feet of the pin - cue a round of applause!