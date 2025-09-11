JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
St Blazey 1, Ivybridge Town 3
IVYBRIDGE Town made it four wins from five away matches in the Jewson Western League with a 3-1 victory at St Blazey on Wednesday evening (Sept 10), reports Graham Hambly.
They took the lead in the 21st minute when Cameron Patterson applied the finishing touch to an excellent through ball.
St Blazey equalised through Teigan Rosenquest in the 38th minute but skipper Sam Hillson restored the Ivybridge lead with a cracking volley in the 41st minute.
Patterson, who had an impressive evening on the right wing, wrapped up the three points with his second goal of the game in the 57th minute.
Ivybridge continued to look dangerous and might have had a fourth goal when Hillson appeared to have scored, but the match officials were not convinced that the ball had crossed the line.
One disappointment for Ivybridge came in the 73rd minute when Kaycee Ogwu suffered an ankle injury following a bad tackle which, surprisingly, only resulted in a yellow card for St Blazey’s Tyler Elliott.
On the plus side, Ivybridge have now completed away victories against St Austell, Shepton Mallet, Nailsea & Tickenham and St Blazey. Their only away defeat in the league was against leaders Clevedon Town.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam was delighted with his side’s display, commenting: “It was a really good team performance. We scored some great goals and defended solidly.
“I think our fitness helped us and it is pleasing that we are doing so well away from home. We now have to try and repeat that form when we play at home.”
Ivybridge face another away trip on Saturday, September 13, with a visit to Oldland Abbotonians. That will be followed by a home midweek fixture with Newquay due at Erme Valley on Wednesday, September 17.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.