IVYBRIDGE coach Steve Atkinson was determinedly upbeat in the aftermath of a 37-32 defeat at North Petherton in South West Two West.
“It was a really good game of rugby that we just came out on the wrong side, unfortunately,” said Atkinson.
“We started really well then Petherton had a good 15-minute patch towards the end of the first half.
“It was really pleasing the lads gave themselves a shot at the win at the end; we just couldn’t get over the line.
“We left with two losing bonus points, which I’m really pleased about. I don’t think many teams with come away from North Petherton with much as they’re a well-drilled side.”
The Ivybridge try scorers were wing Shay Taylor and prop Chey Bryce, both of whom scored corner tries.
There were two more tries for hooker Owen Garner, both scored from a maul-over move.
“Our maul worked really well, so really happy with that,” said Atkinson.
Harry Newman-Wild kicked the goal points for Ivybridge, who were 26-17 down at the break.
As mentioned by Steve Atkinson, Ivybridge claimed two bonus points and so they are sitting strong in fourth, leading the pack of teams who have won one and lost one.
The trio of Tiverton, Teignmouth and Weston-super-Mare are out in front, all on the maximum of 10 points.
At the other end of the table, Crediton, Wellington and Cullompton are all winless, although Crediton have already accrued three bonus points which could certainly come in hand.
Back to Ivybridge and they now have two home games coming up next, first hosting unbeaten Teignmouth this Saturday and then kicking off October against Okehampton.
