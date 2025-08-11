TWO games, two defeats.
Sadly, it’s not been the start to life at Home Park that new Plymouth Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley would have envisaged.
A 3-1 loss at home to Barnsley on the opening day of the season was followed up on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers.
It means the Pilgrims are 23rd in the Sky Bet League One standings, one of six team yet to pick up a point from their opening two fixtures.
A header from Eoin Toal gave Steven Schumacher’s side the lead at the weekend, after which a close range finish from Mason Burstow doubled their advantage on the hour mark.
Reflecting on the performance, Cleverley said: “After what I thought was a decent start, first 10-15 minutes, we again didn’t respond to the opposition landing the first blow. That knocked us out of our rhythm.
“Then I thought the next 40 minutes of the game we were there, we were in it, without really having any cutting edge. Now, I have to look at the balance of the team for that, are we committing enough bodies forward, and we also need to work really hard in the transfer market.
“At a time like this. where we have had two real sore defeats, it’s down for everyone at the football club to do an internal reflection of themselves, where can we make this better?
“I will work largely on the technical aspect of that and the balance of the team - and I’m sure ever other person at the club - staff and players - will look within themselves, which is the most important thing. If I can say two things I have learned from hard times is work harder and look in the mirror first.”
Argyle continue their league duties on Saturday with a trip to Lincoln City (3pm).
