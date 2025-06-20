NEW Plymouth Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley has promised to throw himself fully into the challenge ahead, declaring himself “all in” as he officially took the reins at Home Park.
The former England international spoke with clear conviction and optimism as he addressed the media for the first time since his appointment.
While still early in his managerial journey, the 35-year-old left little doubt about his commitment, declaring that the opportunity to lead Argyle felt like the ‘right fit at the right time.’
“From the outset I got a really good feeling for the people within the club,” said Cleverley. “I felt my next move in management had to be a really stable one, going into a good environment who see a longevity in a project. I felt all those things and it made my decision really easy in coming to Argyle.”
Cleverley takes charge of the Pilgrims following the departure of Miron Muslic, who was only brought in back in January, but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated out of the Championship.
Muslic confirmed earlier this month that he would not be returning to the club ahead of the new season and has since taken up a managerial role with German side, Schalke.
“David Fox [head of football operations] and I both grew up at Manchester United, so we had a good idea of each other,” said Cleverley. “He contacted me a few weeks ago and we had that initial conversation. I then did my research into the club, which I always do, and the more I did, the more I got excited about it and it grew from there.
“Now, I can’t wait for the challenge. In my previous job at Watford, I was lucky in the fact that I had the supporters won over from my career there, I knew everyone on the board, but now I have to impress a new set of supporters, a new board, so I’m really looking forward to the challenge.
“I feel like winning football matches and developing players are two huge passions of mine, so I can’t wait to get onto the grass with the players, that’s where I feel we do our best work and, hopefully, you’ll see that work transfer onto Home Park.”
During a distinguished playing career, Cleverley – who has 13 caps for England – spent seven years at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning a Premier League title, as well as enjoying spells at Leicester City, Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Watford.
Having initially been named interim head coach of Watford in March 2024, he was handed the job full-time after losing only one of seven games.
Despite losing both the club's player and young player of the year last summer, he led the Hornets to within four points of the play-offs at the end of March, but one win from their final seven games saw them finish 11 points adrift in 14th place.
His dismissal last month ended his eight-year association with the club, having initially joined as a player from Everton in 2017.
Argyle, though, moved swiftly to recruit his talents and Cleverley has already spelt out his intentions moving forward.
“Being back in the Championship is the number one goal,” he said. “We want to be promoted, but I also want to create a long-term process that has real sustainability to it. When we eventually do go up a level, I want it to be a process that we continue and adapt.
“We have to be adaptable, it’s never going to be too rigid or too stubborn. I’m someone who does like to listen, get people’s opinions, then adapt from there, whilst still having a core set of principles.
“I’m an all or nothing guy, so I’ll be all in. For a young head coach trying to develop in a fairly new career, it’s important that I do that by myself down here. There is not a right or wrong way to handle the personal situation around that, I just hope I’m very stable here and here for a long-term project.”
