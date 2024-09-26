STRIKER Connor Rush scored one goal and created another as Ivybridge Town earned a 2-1 home win over St Austell in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening (Sept 24), writes Graham Hambly.
Rush opened the scoring with his third goal of the season in the 19th minute as Ivybridge battled their way to a 1-0 interval lead.
Then Rush created the second goal in the 55th minute, providing a brilliant through ball for Sean Thomson to run clear of the visiting defence, before taking the ball past goalkeeper Andy Collings and firing into the vacant net.
Any hopes that Ivybridge were going to have an easy passage were dashed four minutes later when St Austell pulled a goal back with substitute Adam Carter scoring following a right-wing corner by Max Gilbert.
The remainder of the game was keenly contested and played at a fast pace with Ivybridge creating a number of scoring opportunities. But they failed to find the necessary finishing touch to hit the goals their attacking play deserved.
It resulted in a few anxious moments with Ivybridge defending their slender one-goal advantage as the game went into six added minutes before referee Paul Allen blew the final whistle.
Ivybridge now face a couple of away matches before their next home fixture with lengthy trips to Paulton on Saturday (Sept 28) and Ilfracombe the following Saturday (Oct 5). Then comes a local derby at home to Saltash on Wednesday, October 9.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge have a 320-mile round trip to Tadley Calleva in the first round proper of the FA Vase on Saturday, October 19 as a reward for their recent 6-2 win at Welton in the second round qualifying of the competition.