BEESANDS Rovers and East Allington United were both knocked out of the Herald Cup on Saturday, March 1 with their respective fixtures going to extra-time.
Chudleigh Athletic were the visitors at Loddiswell and pulled off a 5-3 victory whilst Raine Chinnock scored the decisive goal for Plymouth True Blues at Poole Lane as they won 2-1.
Cup football awaits the top-flight twosome once again this weekend with Beesands hosting Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI and East Allington welcoming Ilsington Villa to town. Talking of Spurs and after taking the lead at The Rec, they lost 3-1 to Elburton Villa in a matchup of two title contenders.
To Division One now and rock-bottom Ivybridge Town 2nd XI secured just a second victory of the campaign as they look to turn their fortunes around.
Joe Truelove netted twice for the Greens and was joined on the score sheet by Reagan Cox as Ivybridge won 3-2 away at Watcombe Wanderers.
It was an away walkover in favour of Mount Gould against Harbertonford in the Division Two Lidstone Cup. In the league, East Allington 2nd XI had the chance to go above Paignton Villa with a win but a 4-0 defeat sees the gap between the two extend to five points.
One of only two Division Three outings saw Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI win 3-2 at Liverton United, Jordan Baxter (2) and Bradley Spriggs with the T&D goals. In another high-scoring affair, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI beat Drake FC 4-3 on their travels in the Ronald Cup- they had four different scorers and there were four red cards dished out in the game as well.
Finally, to Division Four, where a struggling Kingsbridge & Kellaton United shipped six unanswered goals at the hands of Templer Way in the Les Bishop Cup.