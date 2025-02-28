BOVEY Tracey AFC hosting Newton Abbot Spurs at Mill Marsh Park is one of a few rivalry matches taking across the local football leagues this weekend.
The Spurs side with very plausible promotion prospects head to Bovey tomorrow in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League Premier East looking to close in on leaders Sidmouth Town, whose clash with Teignmouth AFC has been postponed.
4-0 was the score in the reverse fixture in favour of Spurs on the opening day of the season and so Bovey will be keen to hit back, now under the management of Matt Hayden. Talking of managers and Spurs boss Marc Revell of course announced he would be stepping down at the end of the season, adding more fuel to his team’s title-chasing fire.
Elsewhere in the Peninsula League, it will be sixth vs seventh at Simmons Park as Okehampton Argyle look to put a stop to their free-fall down the table, following a tumultuous winter period both on and off the pitch. Elburton Villa will be in town as Argyle seek a first league victory since November, although that stat is slightly harsh given the cancellations that Okey have endured.
In the Jewson’s Western Football League, Buckland Athletic’s playoff credentials will be truly put to the test when they travel to league leaders Portishead Town. The Bucks lost by a single goal in the reverse fixture at Homers Heath and overcame Brislington FC 2-0 in their last outing.
Devonshire foes Ivybridge Town have an easier task on their hands as they host 18th-placed Ilfracombe Town at Erme Valley, although there are of course no easy games at this level.
Tavistock AFC picked up a huge three points last weekend when two former Willand Rovers players scored against their old club in a 2-1 win for the Lambs.
Stuart Henderson’s men are just two points away from safety as a result and next up for them is a home game against Malvern Town. Malvern are eighth in the Southern League standings with Tavi’s upcoming mid-week opponents Bristol Manor Farm in ninth and how they could do with a follow on from the Willand win.
Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI are in action at The Rec in one of only two South Devon Football League Premier fixtures on a cup weekend. Leaders Ilsington Villa are the visitors in a fascinating encounter between two title hopefuls.
Elburton Villa vs Buckfastleigh Rangers is the other league game whilst Beesands Rovers meet Chudleigh Athletic and East Allington host Plymouth True Blues in the Herald Cup, plus Kingsteignton Athletic are at Coach Road taking on Paignton Saints in the George Belli Cup.
Bovey 2s are also going up against familiar faces with Buckland 2s’ Homers Heath their destination in Division One. Sitting fourth and fifth respectively, that is another game worth keeping an eye on.
At that level too, Ivybridge Town 2nd XI visit Watcombe Wanderers and struggling pair Watts Blake Bearne and Brixham Town meet at Abbrook Park. WBB were on the verge of folding so the fact that they are back playing is great to see.
Other fixtures of note in the SDFL include Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI (13th) vs Liverton United (6th) in Division Two, Liverton United 2nd XI (9th) vs Kingsteignton Athletic 2nd XI (5th) in Division Three and Teign Village vs Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI in the Les Bishop Cup.
Finally, to the Devon Football League, where rock-bottom Ipplepen Athletic host Plymouth Marjon, second-bottom Bere Alston United visit Topsham Town in the cup and sixth-placed Dartmouth AFC go to Thorverton.