FORMER midfielder David Fox is heading back to Plymouth Argyle as the club’s new Head of Football Operations.
Fox, who made 142 appearances for the Greens between 2016 and 2019, will start his new role on Friday and joins from Premier League outfit Leicester City, where he was Loans Manager.
The 41-year-old previously held the same role at Huddersfield Town before moving to the Midlands club.
Also added to the Pilgrims staff will be Tom Randle, who takes on the role of Head of Recruitment. He has recently departed Houston Dynamo in the MLS, having previously spent time at Rotherham United, Norwich City and Crystal Palace. He worked closely with Head Coach Miron Muslic at Cercle Brugge as Head Scout.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Dickinson has left the club to pursue a new opportunity with Bolton Wanderers after nearly six years at Home Park – and Head of Football Data, Ross Goodwin, has also departed the club for a new opportunity in Scotland.
Argyle Chief Executive Andrew Parkinson commented: “Following Neil Dewsnip’s departure we reviewed the structure of our football leadership department and spoke openly about our desire to appoint a Sporting Director.
“Following further thought and advice from external consultants, introducing the role of Head of Football Operations was better suited to the way we wanted our football leadership team to move forward.
“Although the process took longer than anticipated, we were intent on bringing in someone with not only the relevant skills and experience for the role, but someone who knows Argyle and Plymouth. Someone who knows the intricacies of the club, our location, and our uniqueness. In David, we have exactly that.
“He is a firm fans’ favourite who knows the club well from his time here as a player, and we believe he is the perfect person to step into this role and lead our football operations forward.
“He will work closely with Tom, who we are also thrilled to bring to Argyle. He brings extensive recruitment experience and, having worked with Miron at Cercle Brugge, already understands the players who best fit his style.
“Finally, I want to thank Jimmy and Ross who have departed the club for new roles. Both have done excellent jobs in their time with Argyle, and we thank them for their commitment and contributions and wish them well for the future.”