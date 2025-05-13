EAST Allington United and Totnes & Dartington went toe-to-toe in an all-South Hams clash at Poole Lane on Saturday, May 10.
The hosts came out on top in this South Devon Football League Premier matchup, East Allington winning 4-1 courtesy of goals from Aidan Corcoran, Ethan Macdonald, Fred Massey and Finn Bullingham. Jack Massey was on target for T&D.
Also in action in the top-flight were Beesands Rovers and whilst they’re fighting for their lives at one end of the division, they left their mark on the title race by taking points off of Ilsington Villa.
Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds now need a win and a draw in their final two games to leapfrog Ilsington and claim the title and down at the bottom, Beesands are just one point behind Chudleigh Athletic and have two games left to Chudleigh’s one.
In Division Two, Harbertonford headed to Liverton United with final placings in the table the only thing on the line for both sides.
This freedom was perhaps reflected in the scoreline with Liverton prevailing in an eight-goal thriller, Andrew Doran, George Hann and substitute Thomas Price finding the net for Harbertonford.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nds ended their Division Three campaign with a win and secured fourth place as a result.
Daniel Trezise scored the only goal of the game away at South Brent, the same opponent who Totnes & Dartington 2nds completed their season against a few days prior, Josh Squires scoring two of the four goals in their win at Foxhole.
On the topic of midweek action and East Allington beat Beesands 1-0 in the top division but the obvious focus was on the Dartmouth Cup final on the Friday night.
Phoenix and The Windmill made history as the first two Plymouth teams to meet in an SDFL final and it was the latter side who lifted the silverware, winning by two goals to nil.