Nailsea and Tickenham v Ivybridge Town – match postponed
IVYBRIDGE Town were beaten by the weather for the second successive Saturday when their Jewson Western League visit to Nailsea and Tickenham on Saturday, February 22, was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, writes Graham Hambly.
That follows the washout of their home match against Wellington the previous Saturday.
The Wellington game has been re-arranged for Wednesday, March 19 and the visit to Nailsea will take place on Saturday April 5, which was a blank date in the original fixture list.
After that comes a run of three successive home fixtures, Brixham the visitors in midweek at Erme Valley before Ilfracombe then come to town on Saturday, March 1 and Nailsea arrive on March 8.
Other games did go ahead in the Western League though with Devon rivals Buckland Athletic and Brixham AFC both winning 2-0 at home, overcoming Brislington FC and Paulton Rovers respectively.