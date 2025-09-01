JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Nailsea and Tickenham 0, Ivybridge Town 4
TWO goals from leading scorer Dan Tate helped Ivybridge Town to a convincing 4-0 away victory over Nailsea and Tickenham in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, August 30, reports Graham Hambly.
Despite having a delayed kick-off because of traffic congestion on the 100-mile journey up the M5, Ivybridge settled well and took a 1-0 interval lead with an opening goal from Tate.
Ivybridge wrapped up their victory with three second-half goals. Tate made it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season followed by further strikes from Josh Johnson and Kaycee Ogwu.
The result sees Ivybridge ninth in the table, four points adrift of a play-off position thanks to three wins in their four away league fixtures.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett praised the Nailsea club and the match officials for their co-operation following his team’s delayed arrival.
“They were all very accommodating over our delayed arrival,” said Gargett.
Once the game got underway, Ivybridge were soon in control and then found themselves playing against ten men after Nailsea had Charlie Shearer sent off for a bad tackle.
Gargett said: “We could have had more than one goal by half-time with some missed chances, although Nailsea appeared to play better when they were down to ten men.
“We re-adjusted at half-time and added three more goals, in addition to keeping a clean sheet.”
The clean sheet was a pleasing feature as Ivybridge were without regular goalkeeper Jason Peters, who was not available. Taking over in goal was Freddy Harvey-Larmar, who has previously played for Wells City, but has signed for Ivybridge as he will be attending Plymouth University.
Ivybridge will now look to repeat their impressive away form at home when they host Barnstaple Town at Erme Valley on Saturday (Sept 6). They are still looking for their first home points following defeats against Saltash and Sidmouth.
Barnstaple are one place behind Ivybridge in the league table and have won their last three matches.
Gargett says: “Barnstaple are on a good run of results, but we will be looking to give a good show for ourselves. We just need to concentrate for the full 90 minutes.
“We have a new group of players who are improving with every game.”
