Jewson Western Football League
Portishead Town 8, Ivybridge Town 0
LEAGUE leaders Portishead Town boosted their title challenge with an 8-0 home win over Ivybridge Town in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, April 12, writes Graham Hambly.
Ivybridge were unfortunate to have a depleted side for their visit to such powerful opponents with eight players ruled out through injury, suspension and holidays.
It meant that 45-year-old joint manager Lance Bailey was forced into action as one of the substitutes.
Despite otherwise having a young side, Ivybridge battled throughout but were unable to avoid slumping to their heaviest defeat of the season.
Portishead eased into a 5-0 interval lead and added three more goals after the break with hat-tricks from Jay Murray and Kyle Egan while Toby Lawrence and Jake Packham were also on target.
Ivybridge will hope to round off their season on a brighter note when they visit Wellington on Easter Monday afternoon (April 21).
Other results in the division saw Bridgwater United and Brixham AFC both enjoy 2-1 victories at home, over Paulton Rovers and Buckland Athletic respectively.
The latter, a Devon derby at Wallpark Road, saw two high-flyers go toe-to-toe and it was the third-placed team who came out on top. Brixham are 15 points clear of their closest challengers but know they’ll have to settle for a playoff spot, whilst Buckland are hoping to fend of the fierce contest for their position in fifth.
Meanwhile, a 2-0 home win for Oldland Abbotonians sees them move closer to 10th-placed Ivybridge with Brislington, in 11th, falling to defeat away at Torpoint Athletic.
At the summit, Portishead are four points clear of Clevedon Town and are safe in the knowledge that a win on the 18th, against Brislington, will secure them the silverware.