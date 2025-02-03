WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 0, Buckland Athletic 0
DEFENCES dominated as Ivybridge Town earned a share of the points with a goalless draw in their home match against Buckland Athletic in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday, February 1, writes Graham Hambly.
While it proved a successful match for defenders, neither side could produce the attacking spark in the final third necessary to break the deadlock.
It was a good afternoon for Ivybridge goalkeeper Jordan Duffey, who received the club’s player of the month trophy for January before the game and went on to become the man of the match after pulling off a couple of important saves.
Shortly before the interval, former Ivybridge attacker Luke Forward broke clear for Buckland only to be thwarted by Duffey. Then, midway through the second half, Ben Fowles had a similar one-on-one opportunity but was also frustrated by the alertness of Duffey.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble said: “Jordan showed why we brought him to the club. He is phenomenal with his kicking and how quick he is off his line. He is very mobile and a massive character in the changing room for us.”
Overall, Gamble admitted: “The draw was probably a fair result. Both teams lacked quality in front of goal. Both teams defended well although both teams had the chance to go on and win the game.
“There were 22 very talented players on the field but not one person could find the key to unlock the game. It was a bit of a shame for the fans that there was not much quality.”
Ivybridge were without recent signing midfielder Harry Jeffrey, who was outstanding in the previous week’s win at Welton but was suspended for the match against Buckland with Gamble admitting: “We missed a bit of his class.”
On the positive side, Ivybridge welcomed back Dane Hewings, who returned to his midfield role after being out for two months with a groin injury. He figured in the starting line-up but was replaced at the interval.
Gamble said: “We have a few boys who are back, but they are not yet match sharp. Dane has come back and played for 45 minutes.”
Although frustrated at not winning the game, Ivybridge will be encouraged by taking seven points from their last three matches to end a run of four successive defeats.
Gamble added: “After four straight losses we won at Saltash and then beat Welton away. We are a bit deflated because there was a chance for us to take all three points against Buckland. We showed a bit of desire and a bit of fire today.”
The game did not end well for Buckland, who had Fowles sent off following a second caution in the 79th minute. They then went down to nine men after Jared Lewington was sent to the sin bin a minute later.
Next up for Ivybridge will be their re-arranged visit to Plymouth Parkway on Tuesday evening (Feb 4) in the quarter-final of the Devon County St Luke’s Bowl after the original fixture was rained off the previous Tuesday.
Gamble warns: “We can’t go into that game thinking it is a free hit. If we do, we could get embarrassed and hit by eight, nine or ten goals. So, we have to go and take it seriously.”
Meanwhile, Ivybridge are home again on Saturday (Feb 8) with a league visit from Paulton Rovers and then host Wellington at Erme Valley on Saturday, February 15.