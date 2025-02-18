There was a goal fest in Harbertonford who scored four times thanks to Jordan Ewing who scored twice with Alan Hamlet and Luke Forward adding singles. Unfortunately for the Fords, East Allington Utd 2nds used their squad strength and scored eight times to keep the Pirates in contention, Dan Bastin and Finlay Bullen hit five between them with Joe Kirby, Sam Quick and James Sheppard contributing to an end-to-end game played on a treacle like pitch.