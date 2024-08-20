NEWTON Abbot Spurs will welcome Ivybridge Town to The Rec for a second Friday night game of the campaign already.
The first saw Marc Revell’s side put four unanswered goals past Bovey Tracey in the league opener and so they’ll be hopeful of a repeat in this FA Vase clash.
Ivybridge gained promotion to the Western Football League last season and it hasn’t been the easiest start for them this time around, at that highest level. Three defeats and a draw is how their league form reads, including a 6-0 hammering by Clevedon Town, but there was a 3-1 FA Cup victory in there, rounded off by a Sean Thomson wondergoal in added-time.
Spurs on the other hand, were not in action on the latest weekend and have two wins to their name. Toby Pullman, who scored two of the four against Bovey, was on target again in a 2-1 victory over Elburton Villa.
Revell labelled this upcoming game as a “Free hit” given that they’re playing a side above them in the leagues, with “a weekend off giving [them] a chance to be fresh” although missing out on the momentum of going from one game to another can be a handicap.
Both managers spoke highly of each other and of their opposing teams as well, having been in and around local football for a while now.
When it comes to cup games, the Spurs boss believes “Previous form doesn’t matter” whilst Wayne Gamble’s Ivybridge “Will be at full strength for the first time this season, have trained well and are prepared correctly.”
Gamble and co “Know what a good side [Spurs are]” so they won’t be taking this trip to Newton Abbot lightly either.