WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Bridgwater United 0, Ivybridge Town 0
IVYBRIDGE Town had to settle for a point from a goalless draw in their Jewson Western League match away to Bridgwater United on Saturday, March 15, writes Graham Hambly.
They were disappointed not to have claimed all three points after being denied by a couple of controversial decisions.
The visitors were convinced they should have been awarded a penalty for handball a quarter of an hour from the end. Then Bailey Mabin had the ball in the net in the dying minutes, but his effort was disallowed because of a dubious offside ruling.
Nevertheless, Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble took some consolation from the fact that his side kept a clean sheet and collected a point following two successive home defeats against Nailsea and Brixham.
He praised goalkeeper Jordan Duffey and was also impressed by the performance of defender Sam Hillson, adding: “He was good on the ball.”
Ivybridge were handicapped by the absence of the suspended Jake Lane, who has impressed in a midfield role in recent matches after moving forward from his usual position at left-back.
Gamble also spoke highly of Rhys McShane, who came on as a second-half substitute for Harry Jeffrey, saying: “Rhys is only 18 years old, but his form when he comes on is another positive for us.”
Although taking heart from the fact that his side came away with a point, Gamble admitted: “The game lacked any real quality and we did not have the necessary cutting edge, but that has been a problem for us this season.”
Ivybridge now face a run of three successive league matches at Erme Valley as they complete their home league fixtures.
They host Wellington on Wednesday evening (March 19) (7.45 pm) followed by a visit from Oldland Abbotonians on Saturday (March 22). The final home league match will be against fourth-placed Barnstaple on Saturday, March 29.
In addition to that run of league fixtures, Ivybridge also have their Devon County St Luke’s Bowl semi-final against Bideford at Erme Valley on Wednesday, April 2.