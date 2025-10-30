LES PHILLIPS LEAGUE CUP
Ivybridge Town 4, Torpoint Athletic 1
IVYBRIDGE Town continued their recent impressive home form with a fourth win in five games as they beat league leaders Torpoint Athletic 4-1 in the first round of the Les Phillips League Cup at Erme Valley on Wednesday evening (Oct 29), writes Graham Hambly.
Torpoint began brightly and took an early lead with a fifth-minute goal from Freddie Chapman, who scored from close range after the Ivybridge defence were caught out by a free kick from Tom Payne.
Ivybridge recovered well, however, and some excellent work on the left by Kaycee Ogwu saw him provide the opening for Kai Burrell to equalise in the 22nd minute.
An injury to Cameron Patterson forced Ivybridge to make an early substitution with Josh Johnson taking over on the right wing five minutes before the interval.
A lively start to the second half saw Ivybridge take the lead when central defender Joe Scott scored with a powerful header following Josh Pope’s left-wing corner within two minutes of the restart.
Then Johnson made a dangerous run into the Torpoint goalmouth, resulting in a defender being penalised for handball and Burrell scored his seventh goal of the season when he converted the spot kick in the 53rd minute.
Torpoint were then reduced to ten men when Curtis Damerell was dismissed following a bad foul in the 77th minute.
A strong finish by Ivybridge saw them go close to increasing their lead, including having another penalty appeal turned down, while substitute Charlie Menear wrapped up victory with an 86th-minute goal after more good work by the impressive Ogwu.
It was only the third defeat of the season for table-topping Torpoint, who are unbeaten in the league, their only previous reverses being 5-0 at home to Bovey Tracey AFC in the FA Vase and 4-0 away to Merthyr Town in the FA Cup.
Ivybridge joint managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett praised the performance of their players with Washam saying: “We had a depleted squad tonight with a lot of injuries. All the lads have done the club proud. They never stopped running and I could not be more delighted.”
Gargett added: “We do our homework, and we knew how Torpoint were going to set up. I thought the game plan, combined with the boys running and their belief to listen to what we want them to do and put it into the plan, is what won us the game.”
Reflecting on the scoreline, Washam commented: “To beat them 4-1 just shows that we are more than capable of competing with the best on our day. It is important that we continue with performances like that.
“I don’t think any team in the league is going to enjoy playing against us now.”
Gargett claims that there is more to come from Ivybridge, saying: “We will get better and better as the season progresses. If we concentrate on the performances, the results will look after themselves.”
Looking ahead to Saturday’s home league match against second-placed Clevedon, Gargett said: “They are near the top of the league for a good reason. They are well set up and have got some high-profile players.
“We are going to have to be at our best, work hard, come up with a good game plan, and put in a good performance. Hopefully, we will then come out the right side of the result like we did tonight.”
A particularly pleasing feature at Ivybridge is the team spirit within the club with the under-18 players turning up to support the senior side in their last two home fixtures.
In return, Washam and Gargett watched the under-18’s on Sunday (Oct 26) in their 1-0 home win over Axminster in the Devon County Under-18 Youth Cup second round.
The youngsters will now be at home to Alphington in the third round on Sunday, November 23.
Washam said: “It is great that the under-18’s are coming to support the first team and there is a really good atmosphere at the club.”
That view was endorsed by Gargett, who added: “There is a lovely feel around the club at the moment and, with Ben and I going to watch the under-18’s, it is an opportunity to look for the next players to bring into the senior side.”
