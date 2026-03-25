JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 2 St Blazey 1
TWO goals in three minutes just before the interval set Ivybridge Town on course for a 2-1 home win over St Blazey in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening (Mar 24), writes Graham Hambly.
The result sees Ivybridge complete an unbeaten run of four matches during a hectic two-week spell.
Despite the blow of losing skipper and central defender Sam Hillson with a hamstring injury in the 25th minute, Ivybridge took the lead with a shot from striker Kai Burrell in the 41st minute.
The second goal came three minutes later with a header from Chris Harvey, who was signed on loan from Newton Abbot Spurs to fill in on the left wing in the absence of Kaycee Ogwu, one of a number of regulars who were unavailable.
St Blazey pulled a goal back in the 65th minute when former Ivybridge player Connor Rush provided the finishing touch to a cross from Will Tinsley.
Ivybridge were briefly reduced to ten men when Harvey had a spell in the sin bin, but they held on for a deserved win with vice captain James Forrest turning in a man of the match performance in central midfield.
Ivybridge joint manager Ben Washam was delighted with the team’s display, saying: “It was a really solid performance with some fine flowing football.”
Washam underlined the value of having a sound squad because of the problems caused by so many re-arranged fixtures following the high number of postponed matches during the wet period earlier in the season.
“We had seven players unavailable for this match, so it was important that we had a strong squad,” said Washam.
In fact, Ivybridge have another re-arranged game on Saturday (Mar 28) when they play at home to Paulton Rovers in a fixture that was originally rained off on December 20.
Paulton are currently second in the table and have their eyes on the promotion play-offs. They visit Erme Valley following successive away wins against Helston and Oldland Abbotonians.
Ivybridge won 3-2 when they visited Paulton in the quarter-final of the Les Phillips League Cup on February 14 and Washam says: “We are looking forward to Saturday and will give it our best shot.”
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