IVYBRIDGE RFC 1st XV can finally forget any lingering hopes of reaching the South West Two promotion play-offs following a 29-8 defeat at Wadebridge.
For Ivybridge to clinch a top five spot they needed to carry on winning – and hope results elsewhere involving team above did them several favours.
Although Crediton and Okehampton obliged with defeats, losing to Wadebridge was a double pointer. And Winscombe’s win over Teignmouth moved them ahead of Ivybridge, who are now down to seventh.
James Sloan, who match managed for Ivybridge in the absence of coach Simon Atkinson, said it was a game of fine margins that didn’t go quite to plan.
“Just one of those days when a few things didn’t stick, otherwise we could have come away with something,” said Sloan, the assistant coach with responsibility for the forwards.
“Wadebridge were 8-3 up with 30 seconds to go before half time and they scored of an error from our exit, so went in 15-3 down.
“We started the second half well, pinning them back, and thought we scored. It wasn’t awarded and somehow they got the ball back, exited and a wicked bounce back into their winger’s hands led to a score.”
“Although did get a try back through Aaron Joynt, but they scored another.”
Sloan had a special mention for second-row forward Danny Gloynes, who was pressed into service as a winger.
“A player dropped out injured on Friday night and Danc came in and played well,” said Sloan.
Ivybridge are back at Cross-in-Hand this Saturday for a home game against winless Wellington.
The Vandals – 47-40 winners over Exeter Saracens in Devon One – are away to Honiton.
Hanmish Harris and Alex Percival scored two tries each for the Vandals, who have four games left to stave off relegation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.