STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police conceded twice in added-time as they fell to defeat in their SW Peninsula League Premier East clash with high-flyers Bridport FC.
The Bees took the lead at Broadley Lane courtesy of Ben Aldous, who headed in a Jonah Shaw cross after 20 minutes.
Sol Ayunga, one of the top scorers in the division, then made it 1-1 from the penalty spot, taking the sides into the break level.
Tom Dunlop put Stoke ahead once more only for Bridport to hit right back, Riley Weedon with the goal.
Heading into added-time at two goals apiece, a contentious penalty was awarded in favour of the visitors and Ayunga dispatched this one too. Shortly after, Will Gape put the game to bed at 4-2.
Bridport remain second, a point behind leaders Bovey Tracey AFC, whilst Stoke Gabriel sit fourth and have two games in hand to help them narrow the deficit to third-placed Cullompton Rangers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.