TOTNES & Dartington 1st XI prevailed in the South Devon Football League Premier bottom-of-the-table clash with Buckfastleigh Rangers.
They may still bring up the rear in the top-flight but a 2-1 victory at Foxhole on Saturday, March 21, has offered them a glimmer of hope.
T&D now have a record of 2-1-9 and have two games in hand on Buckfastleigh, who are two points ahead of them. Further afield, Ilsington Villa, Chudleigh Athletic and Newton Abbot 66 are all on 11 points to T&D’s seven but have all played less games to date.
Meanwhile, Beesands Rovers were unable to follow up their 12-0 drubbing of Liverton United with another three points in Division One. They hosted new leaders Watts Blake Bearne and were defeated 5-2, Louis Brace and Joe Craig scoring for the Bees.
Wins for Barton Athletic and Paignton Villa have seen Beesands drop back down to fourth but with just three points separating the leading quartet, all is still to play for.
In Division Two, it was a day to forget for the South Hams teams as all three were beaten, two of whom were in cup action.
Harbertonford welcomed Drake FC to the Steve Jane Memorial Ground and fell to a 5-1 defeat, East Allington United 2nd XI exited the Lidstone Cup at the hands of Ashburton after extra-time and Ivybridge Town 2nd XI had to forfeit their cup clash against Paignton Villa.
It was also a good day for T&D 2nd XI as they jumped above Ipplepen Athletic thanks to a win at Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nd XI. Galmpton United won on the road too, beating Kingskerswell 2-0, whilst Stoke Gabriel TP 2nd XI shared the points with Liverton United.
Finally, in Division Four, Broadhempston United were edged out 1-0 by Teign Village and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United prevailed by three goals to one at Newton Rovers.
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