PRE-SEASON FRIENDLY
Millbrook 1, Ivybridge Town 2
NEW-LOOK Ivybridge Town made a winning start to their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 away victory over South West Peninsula League side Millbrook on the evening of Tuesday, July 8, writes Graham Hambly.
Joint managers Brad Gargett and Ben Washam have largely revamped the Ivybridge squad since taking over and this opening friendly was the first time a number of the side have played together.
Millbrook took a 1-0 interval lead with a goal from Jack Smart, but Ivybridge settled during the second half and enjoyed control of the game.
In addition to scoring through Sam Hillson and Connor Tewin, Ivybridge created at least three more decent scoring opportunities.
The match provided an opportunity for the managers to give squad members some playing time with a number of substitutions being made.
Gargett said: “Most of them got 60 minutes with others getting at least 30 minutes as it was useful to get some minutes in for all the players.”
Ivybridge have four more pre-season games as they continue their preparations for the new Jewson Western League campaign, which opens with a visit to St Austell on Saturday, July 26.
The next friendly is away to Callington on Friday evening (July 11) at 7pm and will be followed by visits to Wadebridge on Monday, July 14, Torpoint Reserves on Thursday, July 17 and Tavistock on Tuesday, July 22.
Ivybridge are not playing any pre-season games at home because of major improvements to their clubhouse and dressing rooms, which should be completed in time for their first home league fixture on Wednesday, August 13.
