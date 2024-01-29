GOALS from leading scorer Luke Forward and striker Connor Rush saw Ivybridge Town continue their winning run in the South West Peninsula League with a 2-0 away victory at Honiton on Saturday (Jan 27).
It was the sixth successive victory for Ivybridge, who have kept a clean sheet in all four matches during January.
With nearest rivals Crediton and Bridport being held to draws, Ivybridge are now 20 points clear at the top of the East Division, although Crediton and Bridport both have three games in hand.
Forward brought his season’s tally to 20 goals when he put Ivybridge ahead with a cracking shot from 25 yards ahead after a quarter of an hour. Then Rush came on as a second half substitute and wrapped up the win with a goal five minutes from the end.
It proved a well-earned away win for Ivybridge against a Honiton side who defended in depth but still posed a threat at times with visiting defender Jordan Powell proving to be the man of the match for the second successive game.
Joint manager Wayne Gamble said: “Jordan defended really well once again and is in top form at the moment.
“It was not a game that will be remembered for the football played, but we will remember it for the three points. Honiton put seven men behind the ball and made it difficult for us.”
Ivybridge defended well when necessary, with goalkeeper Kane Gregory making a particularly good save on one occasion when Honiton looked likely to score.
Ivybridge made a few changes to the starting line up from the side that beat Axminster 6-0 the previous Saturday.
Bailey Gamble, who impressed after coming on as substitute against Axminster, made his first start since earlier in the season and had an excellent game in midfield while recent signing Owen Pritchard made his first start for the club.
Also taking the eye was left back Jake Lane, who was equally effective at the back and also when pushing forward on the left flank.
The success Ivybridge have been enjoying of the field with 19 wins from their 21 league games is being reflected by their support at away games with 50 to 60 followers making the trip to Honiton.
Ivybridge have a blank week on Saturday (February 3) and then have two away fixtures before their next home game against Okehampton on February 24. They travel to Torrington on February 10 and visit promotion rivals Bridport on February 17.
Manager Gamble says: “We will use the time in training to prepare for our trip to Torrington and go there with all guns blazing.”