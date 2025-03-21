WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 1, Wellington 1
A STOPPAGE time equaliser for Wellington saw Ivybridge Town held to a 1-1 draw in their Jewson Western League match at Erme Valley on Wednesday evening (March 19), writes Graham Hambly.
Despite having a depleted side through injuries and suspensions, Ivybridge made the perfect start with an early goal from Connor Rush but failed to cash on numerous chances to kill off the game.
They suffered a blow in the 64th minute when defender Sam Hillson was sent off for a challenge on Wellington’s Douglas Camilo. It was the third time in successive home matches that Ivybridge had been reduced to ten men.
Because of previous dismissals, Ivybridge were without the suspended Jake Lane and Chris Wright, while Rio Daly and Curtis Legrice were ruled out through injury and Fletcher Williams was also unavailable.
So, it was a welcome early boost when Rush opened the scoring with a close range shot in the ninth minute.
But Ivybridge failed to take advantage of some promising opportunities and were made to pay in the first of six added minutes when Sam Towler equalised for Wellington with a 25-yard shot which rebounded into the net after striking the far post.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble said: “It’s the story of our season. We are not sharp enough in front of goal. We started brightly with an early goal but ended up defending for our lives. We are not putting the ball in the net. We had chance after chance at 1-0 up to kill off the game.
“Then a little bit of sloppy play in the middle of the park resulted in Sam Hillson being sent off. He did not really deserve that. He had to make the tackle and if he had not gone for it, I would probably be moaning at him. He was playing really well at the time and will now miss four games.”
Ivybridge have three players suffering suspension with Hillson joining Lane and Wright.
Gamble added: “With suspensions and injuries we had a number of players missing today and had some youngsters come in and help us out. It was a learning curve for us.
“It was a good game for the neutral and probably a fair result.
“We are making the same mistakes, conceding late and not taking our chances. It is frustrating.
“We have worked so hard but you win games by scoring goals. We had chances to win it but were not ruthless enough.”
There was praise from Gamble for goalkeeper Jordan Duffey and young midfielder Harry Jeffrey
Gamble said: “Our goalkeeper was fantastic today. He held everything. Harry Jeffrey was our man of the match. He covered every blade of grass and showed his quality. He is a real talent for a 21-year-old boy.”
Ivybridge have another home game on Saturday (March 22) when Oldland Abbotonians visit Erme Valley.
Daly and Williams should both be set to return to the squad and Hillson will also be available as his suspension does not start until the following Saturday’s home match against Barnstaple.
Gamble says: “It is good that we have two lads coming back into the fold on Saturday and Sam will also be available, but he will miss our Devon Cup semi-final against Bideford, which is a shame.”