Ivybridge Town 1 Brislington FC 0
LEADING scorer Dan Tate collected his seventh goal of the campaign as Ivybridge Town secured their first home win of the season with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Brislington in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday, September 27, reports Graham Hambly.
It was an impressive display by Ivybridge, who kept battling after the disappointment of failing to take an early lead from the penalty spot.
Kai Burrell, who had a lively afternoon in the Ivybridge attack, was fouled but Ryan Smith saw his penalty kick saved by Brislington goalkeeper Lucas Myers in the 18th minute.
The first half remained goalless, but Ivybridge were rewarded for their efforts in the 65th minute when Josh Johnson broke clear on the right and provided an excellent cross for Tate to apply the finishing touch at close range with his seventh goal from 11 appearances.
Ivybridge joint managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett were happy to see their side pick up their first home win at the fifth attempt.
Gargett said: “We have had some good opposition here at home this season and we are really happy at getting three points at home. There are no easy games.”
Reflecting on the missed penalty, Gargett commented: “It makes the win that much sweeter for us. It was good for the boys to come back from the adversity of a game-changing moment, such as missing a penalty.
“Everyone can see the group is growing. We are competing with teams and edged out a good team.”
Ivybridge created a number of scoring opportunities during the game with Gargett praising Burrell and Johnson for their efforts in addition to mentioning Tate’s finishing skills.
“Kai was outstanding at Torpoint on Tuesday, and he caused some problems today, getting us the penalty,” said Gargett.
Talking of Tuesday and the Ivies put in a spirited performance against a strong Torpoint Athletic side, losing by two goals to one at The Mill.
Elliott Crawford and Max Gilbert struck the hosts into a commanding position before Kai Burrell halved the deficit, but a decisive equaliser alluded the Greens.
Gargett continued, “Josh did well creating the goal and Dan has the knack of arriving in the box really well. Overall, we are getting used to each other. It is pleasing where we are as a group.”
On the fitness front, Ivybridge had James Forrest and Ryan Geach back in action after coming on as substitutes during Saturday’s win.
They now have a clear week before travelling to Barnstaple on Saturday, October 4, when Ivybridge will be looking for a better result than the 2-0 defeat they suffered when Barnstaple visited Erne Valley on September 6.
Gargett says: “Barnstaple were quality in the game against them down here. It was quite a tight affair, and we will be looking at getting on the right side of those bits of quality up at their place on Saturday.”
With 12 league games in the books, Ivybridge Town find themselves sitting 13th in the Western League Premier Division.
It all remains fairly tight though as, at the time of writing, the sides in fifth and 18th are separated by just 12 points. Ivybridge’s Devon rivals Buckland Athletic are in seventh under the stewardship of Matt Cusack.
