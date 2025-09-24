PLYMOUTH Argyle have guaranteed themselves their place in the knockout stages of this season’s Vertu Trophy after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s at Home Park on Tuesday evening.
In a dominant display from start to finish from Tom Cleverley’s side, Argyle made it back-to-back wins in Southern Section Group B thanks to goals from Mathias Ross, Tegan Finn (2), Bim Pepple, Owen Oseni and Seb Campbell, who became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 16 years and 279 days.
He broke the record that has stood since Darren Bastow scored in November 1998 - over ten years before Seb was born.
The visitors replied with goals in the second half from Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny and Oliver Irow.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.