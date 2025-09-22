FA VASE SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND
Stoke Gabriel TP 3 Helston Athletic 0
STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police produced one of the standout results of the FA Vase second qualifying round on Saturday, September 20.
They welcomed Helston Athletic to Broadley Lane, a side who play their football a level above, in the Western League.
The Bees weren’t overawed by the occasion though with the SW Peninsula League team winning 3-0 on home soil.
Helston number one Morgan Jones played a major role for the Cornish outfit, making a few superb saves to keep the game at 0-0 heading into the break.
Stoke were eventually able to break his resolve in the second 45, Joe Aldous getting the ball rolling in front of a good crowd.
From then on, Matt Hayden and Sam Biscoe’s men put their foot down, now “peppering the Helston goal” in their own words on social media.
Kieran Parkin, a player enjoying a rich vein of form, doubled the Stoke lead in the 78th minute and then, just seconds later, Ben Aldous got in on the act to put the tie to bed.
Two other Peninsula League East sides beat higher-ranked opponents, one of those being Bovey Tracey AFC, as they delivered a five-star display against high-flyers Torpoint Athletic.
It went down to penalty shootouts for Ilminster Town and the 10 men of Newton Abbot Spurs, Ilminster prevailing over Paulton Rovers whilst Spurs suffered heartbreak away at Bridgwater United.
The first round proper of the Vase is next with games taking place on Saturday, October 18. Stoke and the rest of the teams will learn their fates tomorrow, the draw getting underway at 1pm.
In the meantime, Stoke return to league action, hosting Honiton Town on Saturday, September 27.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.