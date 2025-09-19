PLYMOUTH Argyle Football Club has announced that chief executive Andrew Parkinson has today (Friday) stepped down from his role, bringing to an end almost seven years at Home Park.
Parkinson first joined the club in December 2018 to oversee the completion of the Mayflower Grandstand redevelopment, before being appointed CEO in May 2019 when Argyle were in League Two. Since then, he has overseen a period of significant growth and stability both on and off the pitch.
Reflecting on his tenure, Parkinson said: “After nearly seven years at Argyle, I feel now is the right time to move on. When I took on this role, my aim was to help the club to progress on and off the pitch. In that time we have seen sold out attendances, record revenues, and recognition through several industry awards across a number of disciplines. None of this would have been possible without the hard work, passion and dedication of so many brilliant people at the club.
“I would like to thank Simon and the Board for their support throughout my time here. It has been a privilege to serve not only Argyle, but also Plymouth Argyle Community Trust as a Trustee. I’ve been lucky to work with some fantastic colleagues and I will always be grateful to the Green Army for their unwavering support – you are what makes the club so special.
“There are memories, both on and off the pitch, that will stay with me forever. I wish everyone connected with Argyle nothing but the very best for the future.”
Argyle chairman Simon Hallett paid tribute to the departing chief executive, saying: “Andrew leaves Argyle in far better shape than he found it when he arrived. Under his leadership, we have re-established Argyle’s position in the community, stabilised and grown our finances, won the respect of our competitors, achieved success on the pitch and, above all, improved beyond recognition our reputation with the Green Army.
“That is the result of Andrew’s hard work as CEO, and shareholders, board members and fans are all grateful to him. We wish him every success for the future.”
No successor has yet been announced.
