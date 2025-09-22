FA VASE SECOND QUALIFYING ROUND
Teignmouth AFC 2, Ivybridge Town 3
IVYBRIDGE Town returned to winning ways on their travels with a 3-2 away victory over Teignmouth AFC in the second round qualifying of the Isuzu FA Vase on Saturday, September 20, writes Graham Hambly.
Teignmouth opened the scoring with an early goal from Harry Breslan, but Ivybridge responded well and equalised through Nathan Lang in the 16th minute before taking a 2-1 interval lead with a strike by Jake Smelt in the 28th minute.
Ivybridge increased their lead when Ryan Smith added a third goal in the 70th minute, just nine minutes after coming on as substitute.
Teignmouth reduced their arrears in the closing stages with Sean Ayre on target, but Ivybridge held on to secure their place in the next round.
They progress into the first-round proper of the competition, due to be played on Saturday, October 18, which means the scheduled Jewson Western League visit to Helston that day will be re-arranged. The draw takes place tomorrow at 1pm.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett was pleased with the way his side bounced back following their home defeat by Newquay in midweek.
“We needed a reaction after that game,” he said.
“We conceded a goal really early at Teignmouth and it was good that we hit back and then held on to see the game out. We created chances and could have finished with four or five goals.”
Although Teignmouth are in the South West Peninsula League, which is one level below the Western League, Gargett added: “They are a difficult team to beat on their own patch. Full marks are due to our players, who did well away from home and showed they are a tight-knit group.”
Ivybridge return to league action this week with the short trip to Torpoint on Tuesday evening (Sept 23) followed by a home match against Brislington on Saturday (Sept 27).
Although Torpoint are second in the table, they suffered a 5-0 home defeat against Bovey Tracey in the FA Vase on Saturday and Gargett admits: “Torpoint is a tough place to go, and they will be looking for a reaction after that setback.”
Looking ahead to Saturday’s home match against Brislington, Ivybridge will be aiming for their first home win of the season after losing their first four home fixtures. Gargett says: “Hopefully, we can give our home fans a better performance.”
