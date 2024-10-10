WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 1 Saltash United 1
A SPIRITED second-half performance saw Ivybridge Town earn a point with a 1-1 draw in their Jewson Western League match at home to Saltash United on Wednesday evening (Oct 9), writes Graham Hambly.
There was little to choose between the sides in an evenly contested first half until a defensive lapse by Ivybridge presented Joe Preece with the opportunity to fire Saltash ahead with a goal in the 45th minute.
Ivybridge stepped up their game after the interval and created a number of scoring chances but were frustrated by Saltash goalkeeper Jordan Duffey, who made some important saves.
Eventually, the home pressure paid off with substitute Bailey Mabin forcing home an equaliser in the 83rd minute.
The draw, only the second of the season for Ivybridge, saw them extend their unbeaten run to six games and climb to fourth place in the Premier Division table, four points behind leaders Clevedon Town.
However, Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble was disappointed with the result. He said: “That was two points lost rather than one gained. No disrespect to Saltash but we need to put games like that to bed.
“Saltash are a good, young side and they deserved their point, but we have got to be winning our home games if we want to get into the playoffs.”
Gamble stressed that the four points Ivybridge have dropped at home would have been enough to see them level on points with Clevedon at the top of the table.
He took encouragement from the way his players fought back in the second half, commenting: “I was pleased with our attitude at 1-0 down as we came back to equalise but could not get the winner. The Saltash goalkeeper (Jordan Duffey) was brilliant, making some excellent saves and I thought he was their man of the match.”
Taking the Man of the Match award for Ivybridge was Owen Pritchard, who was always a threat with his lively attacking play on the left.
Ivybridge now face another home match on Saturday (Oct 12) when Street are due to visit Erme Valley.
Gamble is hoping that an improvement in the weather will see supporters turn out in good numbers to encourage his side to an important home victory.
Saturday’s game will be followed by a couple of away matches next week with a trip to St Austell on Wednesday (Oct 16). Then comes a switch to the FA Vase on Saturday (Oct 19) with a first round tie away to Hampshire side Tadley Calleva, who play in the Combined Counties Football League, which is at the same level as the Western League Premier Division.
Ivybridge Town joint manager Wayne Gamble has put together a fun run event on Sunday (Oct 13) to raise funds for the charity Project 35. Money raised will help children living in poverty in Plymouth with the number 35 in the title representing the percentage of children in Plymouth reported to be living in poverty.
The fun run event takes place at the Plymouth Argyle ground at Home Park from 9am and will be followed by Angel Flukes singing between 3pm and 5pm.
Further details of Project 35 are available at: pafc.co.uk/project35 and fundraising is available at: justgiving.com/team/ivybridgefcproject35.