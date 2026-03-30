JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 3, Paulton Rovers 3
IVYBRIDGE Town extended their unbeaten run to five matches in an entertaining 3-3 draw at home with promotion-chasing Paulton Rovers in the Jewson Western League on Saturday (Mar 28), writes Graham Hambly.
A lively start saw Ivybridge shock their visitors by taking a two-goal lead in the opening 21 minutes.
Centre half Joe Cook opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a header from an accurate left-wing cross by Jake Smelt.
Josh Johnson doubled the lead three minutes later with a fine shot after pouncing on a loose ball following a mistake by visiting goalkeeper James Smallcombe.
Paulton showed why they are on course to make the promotion play-offs by hitting back to draw level before the interval.
Tom Bradley reduced the arrears in the 30th minute when he followed up to drive the ball home after Ivybridge goalkeeper Jason Peters had done well to parry a cracking shot from Stan Wyatt.
Then Jack Dancey equalised on the stroke of half-time with a shot following a free kick by Martin Lenihan.
Ivybridge regained the lead in the 53rd minute when Ryan Smith rounded off an excellent attacking move by Ivybridge involving some impressive work by substitute Kaycee Ogwu.
But Paulton replied in the 77th minute with a penalty by Krystian Woods, awarded for a foul on Bradley and the game remained in the balance with Ivybridge holding on for a well-deserved point.
It was a particularly pleasing result for Ivybridge as they were without experienced skipper and central defender Sam Hillson, who has a hamstring injury.
He was replaced by Ryan Geach, who had an excellent game alongside Cook at the heart of the defence.
Ivybridge joint managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett believe the quality of football provided by their side should prove attractive to local football followers.
Washam said: “With Plymouth Argyle not playing on Saturday, this was a top local match, and I think the fans got their money’s worth with six goals and a really good game for neutral locals to come and watch.”
Gargett added: “There is no better place locally to watch football than here at Erme Valley, especially if you have children, who want to play football and enjoy themselves while you watch the game.”
Regarding the draw which saw Paulton slip to fourth place in the table, Gargett said: “They are a good team and a point was a fair result.”
That view was endorsed by Washam, who added: “Paulton are a well-established team, and I am delighted with today. It was a great point for us.”
Ivybridge continue their hectic end of season programme with a visit to Street FC on Tuesday evening (Mar 31) before completing their home fixtures with two attractive games over Easter.
On Good Friday (3/4) they host Devon rivals Buckland Athletic, who are currently sixth in the table and one point away from the play-offs, following a slip-up on Saturday at home against Oldland Abbotonians.
Then on Easter Monday (6/4), the visitors to Erme Valley will be second-placed Torpoint Athletic, who Washam says are potential champions.
Following Saturday’s 2-1 win at Brislington, Torpoint were five points behind leaders Clevedon Town with three games in hand.
Image courtesy of Iain Mellis Photography.
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