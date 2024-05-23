Manstow FC Under 8s in Ivybridge has qualified for a kit upgrade thanks to sponsorship from developer Bloor Homes.
The developer provided £500 to sponsor the new football kit and training tops for the U8's football team, which is based close to its Filham Chase development in Ivybridge.
Volunteer coach Ryan said: “We are a small community-focused club founded in 1984 and were looking for a local business to partner with us as a sponsor for the team with all the money going directly into kit and equipment to help them train and develop in the best way possible.
“As a volunteer coach I work with a great bunch of 7- and 8-year-olds, including my own son. They are full of enthusiasm and have an amazing attitude towards the game. Talking to other clubs in the local area, we knew Bloor homes has a reputation for supporting community sports and initiatives near its developments and it was brilliant when they said they could help. The team is really proud to run out onto the pitch in their new shirts, and the training tops are a real bonus too.”
Sara Parker, Sales Director for Bloor Homes’ Exeter region, which donated, said: “Our Filham Chase development is a fantastic new community in Ivybridge and we are thrilled to hear that we have a reputation locally for supporting local initiatives as this is something we’re really proud of. It’s great to see the team in their smart new kit.”