PLYMOUTH Argyle fans may still be soaking up the euphoria of Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Liverpool at Home Park, but for head coach Miron Muslic celebrations for him and his players were quickly put on the back burner.
Instead, the Pilgrims are focusing all of their attentions on tonight’s visit of Millwall to Home Park (7.45pm) in the Sky Bet Championship.
Muslic admitted in the aftermath of his side’s 1-0 success over Liverpool that – to date – it his greatest achievement as a coach. However, he would happily swap that claim, should he steer Argyle out of the relegation zone come the end of the season.
In his eyes, three points against the Londoners would be a bigger reward and he has moved swiftly to keep emotions in check of what is a crucial fixture for his side.
“Beating Liverpool was super emotional for all of, a big day for Argyle, a big day for the fans so we had something to celebrate on Sunday, the whole afternoon, the whole night, but from Monday on we prepared ourselves best possible again to face the next big, big challenge and it’s Millwall,” he said.
“We put so much sacrifice in against Liverpool, we put so much effort on the pitch and we just rewarded ourselves with again one of the best teams in the world. So we are very much looking forward for this, but like Liverpool, when the week is there for Manchester City I will pay attention to this. Right now we have other priorities.
“Our main objective is to stay up, to keep our ranking, to stay in the league and for that we need to continue performing like we showed over the last two-and-a-half, three weeks and collecting points.
“I think we are in a good mood, momentum is something very important in football. The confidence is there, the locker room is full of energy, full of desire to go to fight for each other, to go all in and this will help us for the game.”
As Muslic rightly says, there has been a real upturn in form from Argyle, particularly in the wake of their crushing 5-0 home defeat by Burnley.
New faces have certainly helped, as has the goalscoring form of Ryan Hardie, but the Argyle boss is keen that the momentum continues to build.
“My main objective first was to stabilise the structure of the team, to give them a good organisation, to give the clarity and simplicity so the guys know exactly their tasks,” he added.
“At Sunderland it was already clear they knew what they had to do. The confirmation was West Bromwich afterwards, and I think if you purely look at defensively the lads did a fantastic job with our structure not allowing a lot to Liverpool.
“Maybe the last 10-12 minutes, it’s just normal, the pressure is on. They have some long balls and fighting for the second balls, but if you see our defensive structure it was top, and that's exactly what we need to be successful and to collect points.
“I think before that we have an average of 2.5 goals conceded (per game). It's impossible to win. So we are stable defensively and we are getting better and better offensively.
“Again, it’s about momentum, it’s about confidence. Hardie is in exactly the right spot, the right place right now, supported by a very strong Mustapha Bundu and the working ethic of Callum Wright. I think that’s a good trio.”
As for the threat of Millwall, who sit 14th in the Championship standings, Muslic noted the threat carried by Alex Neil’s side.
“They have been very good over the last couple of weeks. They are very physical, very direct. They know exactly what they can do and they know exactly what they can't do.
“That’s why they are successful. They are relying on being vertical, putting balls inside the box, pushing up, being strong in both boxes. It’s a big, big challenge but I also think we have the weapons to attack them.”