AFTER losing 1-0 to Wellington AFC and Oldland Abbotonians recently, Buckland Athletic were then on the right side of a single-goal scoreline in their latest outing.
Dan Hart’s side won away at Saltash United in the Western League on Tuesday August 13 courtesy of a second-half strike from that man Jared Lewington. Next up for Buckland is a trip to Torpoint Athletic, a team who have won just one of their opening four league games and have a goal difference of -7.
Talking of Buckland and Homers’ Heath will play host to the South Devon Football League Champions Cup, a fixture that will be contended by Ilsington Villa and Newton Abbot 66 tonight (Friday 16).
Returning to the Western League and there are only a few fixtures taking place tomorrow with the majority of the teams in FA Cup action instead.
Included in that group are Ivybridge Town, who will be battling it out against Tavistock A.F.C. at Erme Valley. Ivybridge won 3-1 at St. Blazey earlier this month to reach this stage whereas Tavi beat rivals Ilfracombe Town 2-0 away from home on the same day.
Meanwhile, in the Southwest Peninsula League Premier East, Okehampton Argyle are a part of the trio that have played three games thus far and are yet to lose.
Sidmouth Town lead the way via goal difference with Torrington AFC and Argyle also on seven points and next up for Oke, Middlezoy Rovers will visit Simmons Park. Rovers have played just once so far in the league and that game ended 1-1 against Honiton Town.
Next up for second-placed Torrington is a solid Teignmouth AFC side who have begun their campaign with a win, a draw and a defeat.
Bovey Tracey and Stoke & Torbay Police are also in action, playing against Bishops Lydeard and Cullompton Rangers respectively.
Newton Abbot Spurs have a weekend off with their next outing being in the FA Vase, as Ivybridge visit The Rec on August 23.
Finally, to Dartmouth AFC, who picked up their maiden win in the Devon Football League in their latest outing, beating Topsham Town. They have been particularly busy when it comes to transfers and will now look to add another three points when they travel to Elmore AFC.