WESTERN Football League duo Buckland Athletic and Ivybridge Town will both return to their home patches tomorrow after away games in their last outings.
Whilst the Bucks won 3-2 at Nailsea & Tickenham, Ivybridge were pegged back 2-1 by Street FC. Next up, they take on Shepton Mallet and Clevedon Town respectively.
Shepton are currently seventh, just two points behind Buckland, having played one more game to date.
Clevedon meanwhile are flying high in second and have a game in hand on leaders Portishead Town so this won’t be an easy afternoon for Wayne Gamble’s Greens.
Over to the South West Peninsula League Premier East and after having two consecutive games postponed, Okehampton Argyle now have another weekend off with no game scheduled. There will be action for the Mid-Devon trio and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police though, three of whom are at home.
Teignmouth AFC host Elburton Villa, Newton Abbot Spurs host Honiton Town, Stoke host Bishops Lydeard and Bovey Tracey travel to Speeds Meadow, the home of Cullompton Rangers.
Cully are in a battle at the top of the table with Sidmouth Town and Okey Argyle with Bovey themselves down in 11th- Stoke and Spurs sitting a couple of places back from Rangers.
For Tavistock AFC in the Southern League South, they will look to bounce back from a last-minute defeat by Exmouth Town when Bishops Cleeve visit Langsford Park. A battle between 19th and 5th means that it isn’t getting any easier for Stuart Henderson and co.
Penultimately to the South Devon Football League where the pick of the fixtures in the Premier Division sees a local pair faceoff, Kingsteignton Athletic hosting Newton Abbot 66. Also in the top flight, Beesands Rovers cross paths with Buckfastleigh Rangers at Loddiswell Playing Fields.
Newton Spurs 3rds vs Buckland Athletic 2nds and Plymouth True Blues vs Ivybridge Town 2nds are a pair of games to keep an eye on in Division One whilst East Allington United 2nds take on Ipplepen Athletic 2nds at Poole Lane in Division Two too.
Finally, to the Devon Football League and it is a battle between the Tavistock Times and South Hams Gazette, as struggling Bere Alston United host Robbie Bowker’s Dartmouth AFC.