AFTER a difficult start to life in the Western Football League, Ivybridge Town have since put together an impressive run of form.
Wins to nil over Newton Abbot Spurs in the FA Vase plus both Torpoint Athletic and Brislington, all away from home, have added a pep to the step of Wayne Gamble’s side.
A return to Erme Valley brings a stiff challenge in the form of league leaders Portishead Town, in what promises to be a big fixture.
Talking of league leaders and Okehampton Argyle are currently the team to beat in the Southwest Peninsula League Premier East Division. Five wins and a draw from six league outings is a very impressive record and Argyle will look to extend that unbeaten streak away at fifth-placed Elburton Villa.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police drew 2-2 with Villa in their latest outing and the team directly below them in the standings, Bishops Lydeard, await tomorrow.
Now to the South Devon Football League and after a winning start to his Premier campaign, Totnes & Dartington 1st XI will look to build on that at Foxhole against East Allington. Also in that division are Beesands Rovers, who were the team to lose to T&D and next up is the visit of Waldon Athletic.
In Division One, Ivybridge Town 2nd XI have to travel to the new boys Plymouth Phoenix tomorrow, who opened the season with a whopping 11-1 victory at Brixham. Ivy beat Paignton Villa 3-0 so they’re no slouches themselves and will be confident for tomorrow’s fixture.
Harbertonford 1st XI didn’t play last week and so their away game at Armada Park, the home of Uprton Athletic, will be their Division Two opener.
Totnes & Dartington seconds began their Division Three campaign with a 7-0 defeat to Drake FC and so will hope to bounce back at Foxhole against Ashburton, whilst Stoke & Torbay Police seconds will also be at home, facing Newton 66 seconds.
Finally to Division Four and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United 1st XI will begin their season tomorrow against Newton Rovers 2nd XI at Bakers Park.