Whilst there were 176 goals in total scored and yes Ashburton did actually score 24 of them in one game its True Blues that continue to be upwardly mobile at the top of the premier division.
Unbeaten Newton Abbot 66 surrendered that record in a 4 – 1 defeat at Millbay park to a Plymouth True Blues side that are setting the pace, Louis Brace scored a brace with Mike Storey and Joe Couttes hit singles to keep the Gers 1 point ahead of Ilsington Villa who brought Totnes and Dartington back down to earth with a 3 nil win at foxhole, once again Callum Noyce was on the scoresheet and seems to be enjoying his Saturdays again, Jaimie Soper and Daniel Langford also found the back of the net to bring the points back to the carps.
Windmill are also well placed just 2 points behind Villa but with a game in hand following a fine 5 – 1 win at Paignton Saints courtesy of strikes from Brodie Simpson, Miles Hunt, Cory Distin and Jack Biscoe.
The recommended watch for the week was at Kingsteignton Athletic and the game did not disappoint, The visitors Lakeside Athletic had lost 2 of their 3 opening games and another defeat this early in the season would not have helped the cause, The man in the middle certainly had a busy afternoon and the crowd enjoyed a 9 goal thriller in which the visitors just shaded by the odd goal late in the game.
Last seasons champions Newton Abbot Spurs finally got their first win of the season beating Buckfastleigh Rangers by 8 goals to nil, Jacob Wales scored a hat trick and there were singles for Aiden Blackie, Gav Collins, Kye Drinkwater and Freddie Heath.
In division one pre season favourites Mount Gould have taken over at the top and are the only team in this section with a 100% record. A fine 7 – 2 home win against a fancied Beesands Rovers side looking to bounce straight back into the top division was set up with 4 goals from Bentley Alcantara who is looking well placed to do well in the race for the golden boot.
Brixham Town and WBB are both level on points with the Mounties having both lost on the same day. Town were beaten 3 – 2 by a decent Watcombe Wanderers team who should win more than they lose and the claymen lost 2 – 1 at home to Barton Athletic who despite being fifth from bottom are just three points off the top.
Elburton Villa moved into fourth place following a 3 – 2 win at Liverton Utd with goals from Lucas Phillips and Finley Lyle. Both Bovey Tracey and Paignton Villa got back to winning ways with good wins, Bovey had a comfortable afternoon at homers heath with a 6 nil win against Buckland Athletic and Villa recorded a 4 – 1 win versus a Newton Abbot Spurs 3rds team playing only their second game of the season.
Division two has had most stats people checking the records for 56 goals in one Saturday in one division, I think they are still looking. Ashburton may have stolen the headlines with their 24 goals but credit must go to Watcombe Wanderers 2nds for never giving up and even at 17 nil changing the formation to try something different so well done to them and I am sure they enjoyed their Saturday night out.
There is not enough space for all the scorers but a mention for a substitute James Martin who came on with 15 minutes to go and scored four times, Dan Steer also scored four and Lee Grimshaw hit six.
At the top Ivybridge Town gave up their 100% start to the season by losing 2 nil to Harbertonford and are now one of four teams on 12 points, George Gordon and Isaac Phillips were the match winners for the fords who are just three points off the top.
Signal Box lead the division on goal difference thanks to a 6 – 1 win at Paignton Villa 2nds, A Hat trick from Jordan Rickard and singles from Paul Thompson, Harley Mitchell and Karl White secured the points that were heading down the A38.
Babbacombe Corries’ 100% record remains intact and a 5 nil win against an East Allington Utd 2nd team that have not had the best start to a season keeps corries well placed.
Division three is a more straightforward division, Kingskerswell have opened up a 6 point gap between 1st and 3rd and their 100% record looks to be in good hands, Kyle Doughty, Toby Ballard and Sean Mcardle scored the goals in a 4 nil win over Totnes and Dartington 2nds.
Newton Abbot 66 2nds go about their business under the radar and a 3 – 1 home win versus South Brent moves them into fourth place 4 points behind Galmpton. Templar Way had a shock loss this week, an 8 – 1 reverse against Stoke Gabriel TP has given the Bishopsteignton based team some catch up work to do in their second season in the competition. For SGTP they have two games in hand that could see them in the top three, if they can win them.
Liverton Utd 2nds moved into fourth place with a 2 – 1 win over Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nds thanks to goals from Simon Ross and Kye Graham. Rangers remain pointless alongside Ipplepen Ath 2nds and Totnes and Dartington 2nds and all three teams have come close to picking up points so cannot be far away from kickstarting the season.
Division four has also opened up a tad with Teign Village winning 4 – 1 at home against Paignton Villa 3rds to move 3 points clear of local rivals Chudleigh Athletic 2nds who were on county cup duty on a non county cup weekend and Brixham Town 2nds moved into third place with a great 6 nil win over Newton Rovers 2nds at bakers park. Kingsbridge / Kellaton Utd also had a great win in another nine goal thriller, 5 – 4 against a travelling Bere Alston Utd side is a good result in anybody's book, but for a team that has endured more struggles than most shows real character in the group of players that they have.
