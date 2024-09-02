SOUTH Devon Football League action returns for another season and the first round of fixtures are in the books, writes Alastair Muirden.
Newly promoted Totnes & Dartington got off to a positive start in the Premier Division, beating Beesands Rovers 2-1. The latter have started this season without their top goal scorer Ashley Yeoman who has retired, so they will need someone to fill his shoes and fast.
Harri Hardy and Oli Corderoy were on target for T&D.
Dropping down to Division One, and Ivybridge Town 2nd XI went flying out of the gates, beating Paignton Villa 3-0 on home soil. Dan Hodgson, Joe Truelove and Jayden White were the scorers for an Ivy side that missed out on promotion by a single point last year.
Lastly to Division Three, where Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI were the only South Hams-based side to play. They were hammered 7-0 by newly promoted Drake FC, double strikes from Ashley Walker, Callum Thomas and James Ramsell getting the Plymouth-based side up and running in their second SDFL season.
South Brent 1st XI will begin the campaign on Saturday 7 when Elburton Villa 3rd XI come to town, whilst Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police’s 2nd XI will host Newton Abbot ’66 2nd XI.
Second fixtures of the season see T&D 1st XI take on East Allington and the 2nd XI facing Ashburton, one of which will be at Foxhole and Ivy 2nd XI to visit a Plymouth Phoenix side that just romped to an 11-0 victory.