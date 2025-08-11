PLYMOUTH Argyle’s search for a new frontline striker is continuing according to head coach Tom Cleverley.
Having seen Ryan Hardie, Callum Wright and Mustapha Bundu all depart during the close season, Cleverley has made no secret of the fact he wants to bolster his options up front.
Bim Pepple and Owen Oseni have both been recruited, but the former England international has told the media that a ‘significant bid’ has been put in place for a new striker.
Argyle had been previously linked with Rumarn Burrell, who subsequently joined Queens Park Rangers from Burton Albion, and Dale Taylor, who has signed for Blackpool from Nottingham Forest.
“We have got a significant bid in place for one,” Cleverley said. “It’s progressing very slowly, but I’m confident by the end of the window we will certainly have that shirt filled.
“It will be someone who has been worth the wait and it will be someone that will get the club and the city excited, so watch this space on that one.”
As well as a new striker, Cleverley wants to bring in another central defender and at least one other player, particularly as he was without five players - Conor Hazard, Jack MacKenzie, Julio Pleguezuelo, Joe Edwards and Freddie Issaka - for last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat Bolton Wanderers.
“We have to get out of this acceptance of defeat,” said Cleverley. “We have to change the mentality. We need to give those fans something back for our first two performances. Every chance you have to step over that white line, it’s a chance to impress, you’re playing for your livelihood.”
Meanwhile, defender Jack Matthews has joined National League South outfit Bath City on loan until January.
The 19-year-old academy graduate has been snapped up by former Argyle Under-18s head coach Darren Way. Last season he enjoyed spells with both Tavistock and Taunton Town.
