STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police 1st XI’s squad for the SW Peninsula League season ahead is taking further shape following the latest news.
Two new faces have been added, one of whom is Jordan McCarthy. He is the second to follow joint-manager Matt Hayden over from Bovey Tracey AFC with forward Tom Burt having done so earlier this month.
The club wrote on their social media, describing Jordan as “an aggressive defender, incredibly athletic and has a real hunger to win.” They added, “Jord falls into the bracket of the dying breed of an old-school defender.”
Hayden commented, “I am delighted Jordan has decided to come and join me here! He made a huge difference for me last year so again, once I came in at Stoke, he was one of the first phone calls I made.”
Another huge coup for the South Hams side is the capture of goalkeeper James Weeks, a very impressive figure between the sticks.
“Both managers are really happy to have Jimmy as our number one this year.
“He has had a lot of clubs after him following his impressive 18 clean sheets in the Western League, and he could easily go and play for a number of teams at a higher level but his love for the club and the lads is clear to see. Welcome back Jimmy lad!”
As mentioned there, he plied his trade in the Western League, making one appearance for playoff winners Brixham AFC, one for Street FC and 39 for fourth-placed finishers Barnstaple Town.
Elliott Simson and Sam Bishop have also been re-signed at Broadley Lane to add to the good news.
Manager Sam Biscoe said, “Simmo’s energy for the game and enthusiasm are unmatched. He is exactly the kind of player we want here” while the managerial pair are “over the moon” to have Bishop staying onboard.
