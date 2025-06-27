NEW Ivybridge Town managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Western League season.
Earlier this month, Joe Cook and Josh Johnson followed the pair over from Dobwalls AFC and James Forrest is the latest man to make the move from the SW Peninsula League Premier West outfit.
Forrest, the Dobwalls captain, only missed one of the 30 league games last term, displaying just how important a player he was for Washam and Gargett. He scored four times as Dobwalls finished third in the division.
On social media, the club described their new man in the following way. “James brings strength, tenacity, and a fierce competitive edge to the first team squad. Known for his aggressive defensive style, tireless work rate, and winning mentality, James is set to be a valuable addition to the club and we welcome him to the Ivies.”
Two other signings have been made but as opposed to joining from Dobwalls, they’re joining from nearby Torpoint Athletic, therefore also switching Cornwall for Devon.
Josh Pope is a “midfield maestro who brings energy and aggression to the centre of the park” in the words of Ivybridge and he made 36 appearances in all competitions for Torpoint in 2024/25. This tally was only bettered by one man, Freddie Chapman (40), highlighting him as another key player to arrive at Erme Valley.
One supporter online described Pope as a “top player and great lad.”
Tied on 36apps with Pope was Mason Elliott and he is the third of the triumvirate in question. He notched six times, the fourth most in the Torpoint team with former Buckland Athletic man Ryan Richards one of those ahead of him on 10.
Elliott is an “attacking winger who brings pace and creativity to the squad.”
