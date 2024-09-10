TOTNES & Dartington FC are one of the three teams in the Premier East Division of the Southwest Peninsula League to have won their opening two games.
After a 2-1 win away at Beesands Rovers in the first of the season, they repeated that score line on home soil on Saturday, September 7.
Jed Cameron Roberts scored a late winner from the bench to earn the three points for D&T against East Allington United.
Going back to Beesands though and they have instead lost both outings thus far. They lost 2-1 at home once again on Saturday with Waldon Athletic as the visitors this time around.
East Allington may also be on zero points but that defeat to D&T is their only game in the books so far, whereas Buckfastleigh Rangers 1st XI have a win and a loss to their name, coming against Chudleigh Athletic and Newton Spurs 2nd XI respectively.
In Division One, Ivybridge Town 2nd XI were beaten by the high-flying Plymouth Phoenix. New league members put 11 past Brixham AFC last weekend so maybe a 2-1 defeat for Ivy isn’t actually all that bad.
Phoenix are of course in top spot with their +11 goal difference and Ivybridge are in sixth, a trip to Brixham Town awaiting them next.
East Allington seconds didn’t play again in Division Two, whilst Buckfastleigh seconds and Harbertonford 1st XI.
The former lost 4-1 away at Paignton Villa to make it two defeats from two but this was the first outing for the latter, and they won 3-1 at Upton Athletic. Samuel Fenegan, Alan Hamlet and Luke Collens scored the goals for Harbertonford.
Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI don’t have a win between them having played three games combined.
T&D followed up their 7-0 Division Three thrashing at the hands of Drake FC with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Ashburton. There were even more goals in Stoke’s season opener, with Newton Abbot 66 seconds beating them 5-4, spearheaded by Jono Ellis who netted four of their goals.
Finally, to Division Four, where the South Hams representation comes from Broadhempston United 1st Kingsbridge & Kellaton United 1st.
Broadhempston are the team to be at the moment, winning two games out of two and not conceding a single goal in the process.
They edged out Paignton Villa 3rds 1-0 on Saturday 7 but the same can’t be said for K&K, who were beaten 3-1 in their visit to Newton Rovers 2nd XI.
T&D 2nds vs Stoke 2nds in Division Three plus the Premier clashes between T&D 1sts & Beesands and Buckfastleigh & East Allington are the pick of the fixtures for this coming weekend.