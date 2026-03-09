JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Saltash United 2, Ivybridge Town 1
TWO goals from set-pieces enabled Saltash United to beat Ivybridge Town 2-1 in the Jewson Western League at Kimberley Stadium on Saturday (Mar 7), writes Graham Hambly.
Ivybridge made a lively start but failed to find the necessary finishing touch and were pegged back on the half hour when they failed to clear a Saltash corner.
Kieran O’Melia pounced on the loose ball and his shot was helped into the net by Sam Joce to give Saltash the lead.
The game remained in the balance until the 69th minute when Saltash increased their advantage. Again, Ivybridge were caught out following a corner and O’Melia provided the opportunity for Joe Preece to head a second goal for the home side.
To their credit Ivybridge kept battling to get back into the game and were rewarded in the 85th minute when Ryan Smith, a second half substitute for Greg Eastman, powered home a fine shot to round off some good work by fellow substitute Charlie Menear.
In the few minutes remaining, Ivybridge continued the search for an equaliser and came desperately close with a shot from Menear which flew over the Saltash goal.
Overall, it was a strong finish by Ivybridge in the absence of experienced skipper and central defender Sam Hillson, who was unavailable.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett was left reflecting on the ‘soft goals’ that gifted Saltash their two-goal advantage. He said: “They were poor goals to concede. Goals give people momentum and change games.
“Saltash started finding an extra man and were a bit more confident on the ball. You can’t give teams at this level those sort of goals.
“We made some changes and the boys who came off the bench really changed the game. We upped it and scored one with a really good move and we were pushing at the end to try and get something.”
Regarding the late opportunity for Menear to equalise, Gargett said: “I felt for Charlie. He really impacted the game. We did not lose the game on that moment. We lost the game with our marking and responsibility from set pieces.
“In the last 15 minutes we played some really nice football.”
Looking ahead to Tuesday evening (Mar 10), when Ivybridge play at home to Helston, Gargett said: “This is a busy time of the season and I’m glad we have another game on Tuesday. Hopefully, we can build on the last 15 minutes from Saturday.”
Following the home match with Helston, Ivybridge face a trip to Brislington on Saturday (Mar 14).
Elsewhere in the Jewson Western League this weekend, Buckland Athletic picked up a big three points when they visited Oldland Abbotonians.
Goals from Jack Baxter, Ryan Bush, Isaac McCue and a superb finish from former Ivybridge man Luke Forward guided the Bucks to a convincing 4-1 win on their travels.
The big game of the day pitted second against third as Torpoint Athletic travelled to Winterfield Road to lock horns with Paulton Rovers. The spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw and so, ahead of the midweek action, Barnstaple Town replaced Paulton in third as they beat Brislington on home turf.
There were also wins for Bridgwater United, leaders Clevedon Town and Wellington AFC.
Ivybridge sit 14th, tied on points with the two sides around them (Shepton Mallet and St. Blazey), ahead of their midweek outing.
