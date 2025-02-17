IVYBRIDGE Town’s home match against Wellington in the Jewson Western League was postponed for the second time because of a waterlogged pitch at Erme Valley on Saturday, February 15, writes Graham Hambly.
The original fixture, due to have been played on New Year’s Day, was also rained off.
This latest postponement leaves Ivybridge with a blank week until their next fixture, a visit to Nailsea and Tickenham on Saturday, February 22.
That will be followed by a run of three successive home matches against Brixham (Wednesday February 26), Ilfracombe (Saturday March 1) and Nailsea (Saturday March 8).
Wayne Gamble’s side currently sit tenth in the WFL standings with Nailsea just two places and three points ahead, making for a fascinating encounter this weekend.
Brixham and Ilfracombe are then at opposite ends of the table, occupying third and 18th respectively at the time of writing.